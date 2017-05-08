George Shelley's sister passes away

Former Union J star George Shelley's younger sister, Harriet Shelley, has died after she was hit by a car.

The 22-year-old suffered serious head injuries on April 28 and was in intensive care at Southmead Hospital Bristol, in South West England, reported Metro.

The family said in a statement, “George and the entire family are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of their beloved, beautiful Harriet.

“They are all together, supporting each other at this difficult time and would appreciate the time and space to do so before they make any further comments.”

George's Union J band mates, Josh Cuthbert, JJ Hamblett and Jaymi Hensley, have sent their condolences on Twitter.

“Devastated doesn't even come close! The most beautiful spirit and truly wonderful person! RIP beautiful girl ! Love you George & family,” Hensley wrote.

Cuthbert added, “Heartbroken about the news of Harriet Shelley. Such a lovely kind hearted girl. Will be missed so much. Thinking of you George brother.”

“No words can describe this awful moment, such a loving beautiful girl which was taken too soon, #RIP Harriet, thinking of you George,” Hamblett said.