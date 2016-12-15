Ed Sheeran to sing his way into GoT

Grammy Award winning singer Ed Sheeran says he is going to sing when he makes his debut on fantasy series Game of Thrones.

In an interview with The Hits Radio, Sheeran dropped details about his five-minute cameo on the HBO TV show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I do a scene with Maisie (Williams). I sing a song and then she goes, ‘oh, that's a nice song'," Sheeran said.

It was announced in April that he had filmed a cameo appearance for the hit HBO series, as a surprise for actress Williams.

The seventh season of the popular fantasy drama series Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16. It will be back in India on Star World. The final season will most likely air in 2018.