Ed Sheeran to perform in India in November

After Justin Bieber, music lovers in India can look forward to Grammy Award winning British singer Ed Sheeran's performance. He will perform in Mumbai on November 19.

It will be part of his World Tour to promote his latest album Divide.

Sheeran, who launched his third album on March 3, has extended the Asia leg of his tour to 14 new destinations, read a statement on his official website.

Besides Mumbai, Sheeran will also perform in Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Bangkok.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is currently in India as part of his Purpose World Tour.

This will not be Sheeran's maiden India visit as he earlier performed in Mumbai in March 2015.

Sheeran is currently receiving rave reviews for his new single Shape of you.