Ed Sheeran didn't quit Twitter over 'Game of Thrones'

    PTI | London

    July 20, 2017 | 02:24 PM
Singer Ed Sheeran insists he didn't quit Twitter because of the negative reaction to his Game of Thrones cameo and says it was just a coincidence.

The 26-year-old Galway Girl hitmaker says he isn't worried about what other people think of his role.

"Last I'll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want (sic)," reads a post on his Instagram.

This comes after the episode's director Jeremy Podeswa defended Sheeran's appearance.

"I think Ed did a lovely job - he's a lovely actor and a lovely person. He was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing. If people didn't know who Ed was, they wouldn't have thought about it twice.

