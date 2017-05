Calvin Harris is coming up with his new album where he has collaborated with the likes of Katy Perry and John Legend.



The record producer and singer took to social media to make the announcement.



"ALBUM COMING JUNE 30," the DJ teased on Instagram with a video clip of all the artists featured on his upcoming project.



Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg are some of the rappers set to appear on the album.