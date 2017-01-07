Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has made a comeback of sorts in Bollywood with a romantic single ‘Pehli Dafa’ featuring Illeana De Cruz. The song is topping the charts and has gathered over 5 million views on Youtube in just two days.

Away from the limelight due to ascending tension between India and Pakistan which led to some political parties forcing artistes from across the border to leave the country, Atif’s comeback song has left the audiences mesmerised.

Going by the positive comments on Youtube, the soulful song seems to have united the people of Pakistan and India who generally don’t get along much on social media.

The song has been shot in Turkey and the chemistry between Illeana De Cruz and Atif Aslam will surely melt many hearts.

The single is penned by Shakeel Sohail and music is composed by Shiraz Uppal and produced by T-series.

