Adam Lambert 'loves' rumour about his romance with Sam Smith

Singer Adam Lambert has responded to his dating rumours with Sam Smith, saying he is loving the speculation about their romance.

Though the 35-year-old singer cleared that he never dated Smith, 24, he said the Stay With Me hitmaker is "so funny", reported Femalefirst.

When asked if he was romancing the British singer, Lambert told talk show host Andy Cohen, "I love that rumour, actually, the minute I heard it, I texted him and said, 'So?' He's like, such a nice guy, he's so funny (but) no, there's no romantic rumour."

"We did ride a rickshaw in London from one club to another, wasted, at like 3 am in the morning. So, there's a lot of bonding," he added.