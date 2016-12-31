Not quite so rewarding

Mark Twain had famously said, “You can’t depend on your eyes if your imagination is out of focus”. The American writer may not have said that about the art form but it certainly rings true in the case of photography. Especially given the ubiquity of a digital camera these days.

That said the third chapter of amateur photography group, Click Start From Kalighat’s annual exhibition — called Zindagi Ki Tasveer (Pictures of Life) — was, by and large, in focus. Held, like before, in Gallery Gold in Kolkata, it showcased a diverse selection of images from its numerous members. CSFK’s members tackled subjects like the Vivekananda Road flyover collapse, life in a brothel in West Bengal and melancholy in the teeming thoroughfares of New York through photo-essays.

Qualitatively though, the works in this edition did not match up to the high standards set by CSFK. Just a few photographs stood out. Kanishka Mukherji’s capture of a man resting his prosthetic leg while sipping a cup of tea in a narrow alley of Banaras marks a departure from the hitherto hackneyed depictions of the ancient city. The lady exiting the frame at the left beautifully juxtaposes movement with stillness. Another worth mentioning is Soumya Chatterjee’s photograph of nightlife in Hong Kong — the neon-lit quote reflected on the glass perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the revellers.

At the end, one hopes CSFK and its immensely talented members collectively mount a more rewarding exhibition, next time around.