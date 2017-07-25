Laser hair removal may cost you dear

Laser hair removal is gaining popularity as a method of permanent hair removal. Permanent hair removal saves time, cost and hassle of waxing, shaving or using crème hair removal products. The cost of laser hair removal, however, can be high, and the cost depends on several factors.

What is the cost of Laser Hair Removal?

This is the most commonly asked question by people considering laser hair removal. The price depends on several factors. You should expect to have several sessions with the laser. Even in smaller areas, each follicle needs to be hit during its growth phase. This will take a few sessions, as not all follicles are ever in the growth phase together. Although laser hair removal prices can be high, many people find the cost worth it to have the unwanted hair removed permanently.

In many cases, the cost is in the range of other permanent hair removal techniques. Laser isn’t more expensive than the cost of electrolysis. Consider what you spend now for hair removal. Over time, you will save money on the cost of body waxing or depilatory products.

Five factors affecting the cost

1. The size of the area being treated. The laser can be used on any area of the body, excluding the eye area. Smaller areas, such as the pubic region, require less time than larger areas, such as the legs, chest or back.

2. The area of the country where you live helps determine the cost. Sessions range from $300 to $500 per session, depending on where you live.

3. The number of sessions you will need. This will be discussed during your consultation. Four sessions is common, but it could be anywhere from three to six sessions.

4. The colour of your hair and skin is a major factor in the cost of laser treatments. Because the energy from the laser is absorbed by the pigment in the hair, it’s best if your hair is darker than your skin tone. Dark hair on light skin responds best to treatment. The procedure is least effective on blonde or red hair. Several sessions will be required and the results may not be consistent.

5. The colour of your skin is another factor that will affect the cost. Very dark skin isn’t a good candidate for laser hair removal. The energy from the laser is absorbed by the pigment in the skin. In extreme cases, this can result in burns or skin damage. For this reason, you should not have a suntan when you sit for laser hair removal. Avoid tanning for a month before the procedure to give your tan time to fade.

Choosing a facility on the cost of Laser Hair Removal

You should never choose a facility based solely on cost. This is not a cosmetic procedure, but a medical one. You want a highly trained and experienced person handling the laser. You may find discount clinics offering this service. Be suspicious of this type of clinic. A clinic with a well-respected and experienced staff generally doesn’t offer deep discounts. You don’t choose your other medical care based only on cost, so you shouldn’t do this will laser hair removal either.

Choose a clinic based on the qualifications of the medical director and the experience of the staff. Look for a doctor that is Board Certified in Dermatology and who has had training and experience with the laser. The better clinics have more than one board certified doctor on staff.

The atmosphere of the office should be professional. Ask about the experience of the person performing the procedure. Most states require a physician or a RN under the supervision of a physician. Ask about the number of procedures and any adverse reactions that have occurred. If possible, speak to a few former patients about their experiences.