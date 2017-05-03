Social media has added vigour to freedom of Press: PM

Underlining the importance of social media as ‘an active medium of engagement’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it had added ‘vigour’ to the freedom of press in the country.

Modi’s observation came through his message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day which falls on 3 May every year. He underlined that freedom of press is crucial in a democracy.

“World Press Freedom Day is a day to reiterate our unwavering support towards a free and vibrant Press, which is vital in a democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister, active on various social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook besides his own official platforms narendramodi.in, etc., has been using the medium to reach out to a larger section of population, his followers and the common man across the country. His tweets and posts on official links have become an important source of information for the press.

“In today’s day and age, social media has emerged as an active medium of engagement and has added more vigour to press freedom,” the PM.

“The World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 following a recommendation adopted at the 26th Session of UNESCO's General Conference in 1991. This was in response to a call by African journalists who in 1991 produced the landmark Windhoek Declaration on Media Pluralism and Independence,” a PMO press release stated here.