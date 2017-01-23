SC dismisses petition seeking postponement of Union Budget

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking postponement of the Union Budget on the ground of upcoming Assembly polls in five states, sources said.

The PIL filed by advocate ML Sharma wanted the Centre to present the Union Budget in the financial year 2017-18 which starts from April 1 as against the proposed date of February 1.

The PIL also said that the central government be restrained from declaring any relief, programme, financial budget until the states' elections are over as they would violate the model code of conduct.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud, which has sought material and legal provisions in support of the PIL, checked additional affidavit filed by the petitioner.

In December last year, the apex court refused to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma in which he demanded the budget be presented in March.

The Election Commission had on January 4 come out with the schedule of assembly elections to be held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre has already decided to convene the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the budget for 2017-18 fiscal the very next day.

(With inputs from agencies)