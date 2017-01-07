Portuguese PM's visit to lay foundation for robust partnership

Visiting Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Saturday expressed hope that his visit will lay the foundation for a robust and forward-looking 21st-century partnership between India and Portugal.

"My visit has a strong emotional side and a personal motivation. As a person of Indian-origin, I am honoured by the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Costa, who is on a seven-day visit to India, said.

"I hope my visit will lay a foundation for a robust and forward-looking 21st-century partnership between India and Portugal," he told reporters after he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Costa later in the day when the entire gamut of bilateral relations will be discussed.

Costa will be the chief guest at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) to be inaugurated by Modi in Bengaluru.

Costa will also attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

On the final leg of his visit, Costa will visit Goa as he traces his roots in the coastal state. He is likely to spend some time at his ancestral place.