Portugal’s new government sworn in

The new Portuguese government headed by Prime Minister Antonio Costa was sworn into office by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the President said the new government has “exceptional conditions to be able to do what needs to be done, with no excuses or alibis”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Prime Minister Costa, for his part, said that the new government will have an attitude of “courage and ambition” even if faced with “storms and tempests”, adding that the government’s program “is well known” and will be approved on Thursday.

“The Portuguese demand that we recover the time lost with a political crisis that they did not want, continuing the path we have been following and moving towards a fairer, more prosperous and more innovative country,” he added.