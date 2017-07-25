PM Modi leaves for flood-hit Gujarat for aerial survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Gujarat to conduct aerial survey of the flood situation in his home state.



Modi's visit comes in the wake of a request from Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.



The Prime Minister left for Gujarat after the swearing-in ceremony of President Ram Nath Kovind.



Torrential rains caused the Sabarmati river to overflow, causing flood in north Gujarat and Saurashtra. Flooding has affected Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Anand, Patan and parts of Valsad districts.