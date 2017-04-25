Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ made a telephone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed recent developments in India-Nepal relations, including the recently concluded visit of Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari to India.

Prachanda spoke about the ongoing efforts of his government to take all stakeholders on board in the constitution implementation process. He also spoke on Nepal holding the first local elections in nearly 20 years and sought India’s assistance in this connection, a PMO release stated.

Modi conveyed the good wishes of the people and Government of India to the people of Nepal in their national efforts to achieve peace, stability and socio-economic transformation, and assured the Nepalese leader that India would extend all possible assistance for local elections.

The two PMs reiterated their commitment to advance multi-faceted India-Nepal cooperative ties for the benefit of the two peoples.