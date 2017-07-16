Myanmar military chief meets PM Modi

Myanmar’s military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on increased military cooperation in security and defence.

Min Aung Hlaing said: “There is ongoing trust between Myanmar and India. Tasks are being carried out to stabilise the border area. The leaders and military heads closely cooperate and have good relations. Myanmar feels sorry for the deaths of innocent people in the terrorist attacks that recently occurred in Jammu and Kashmir.

“During our visit, we will tour industrial and military sites in India. We will also meet the heads of the Indian army. Bilateral trade must be enhanced.”

Modi said: “We must work together in prevention against terrorist acts in various forms. Negotiations must be conducted to combat armed conflict on the Myanmar-India border area. Assistance will be provided in military affairs"

They exchanged emblems and gifts.