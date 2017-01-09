Modi meets Polish Deputy PM, reviews bilateral relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Polish Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski here on Monday and reviewed bilateral relations as the latter expressed willingness to work with India in the areas of coal mining and green technology.



Glinski is heading the Polish delegation to Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Ahmedabad.



According to sources, there was a comprehensive review of bilateral relations.



"PM Modi recognised the world class Polish expertise in waste, solid and waste water management and said it could be very useful in our smart cities project. Modi also invited Polish participation in the coal mining sector where India had opened up for FDI. He also appreciated Polish support for India's membership of MTCR and NSG," said informed sources.



"The Polish Deputy Prime Minister observed that deep ties had existed between Poland and Gujarat since World War II. He also said Poland wanted to work with India especially in coal mining, green technology and recognizing this opportunity he had come with a large business delegation," said the sources.



Glinski also invited Modi to visit Poland at an early date. He also said Poland looked forward to cooperation with India in effecting UN reforms.



Recalling the long-standing relationship between India and Poland, Modi said that Poland was the first country to extend help when Gujarat faced an earthquake.



"Modi said that rules for import of Polish apples had changed, trade had gone up by 22 per cent, and Indian companies had invested more than $2 billion in Poland," said the source.



"Modi also said Poland could be a very attractive location for shooting of Bollywood movies. He said India would support Polish plans to push forward air connectivity. The e-Visa scheme would benefit visitors from Poland," the source added.