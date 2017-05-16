Delhi HC transfers missing JNU student case to CBI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday transferred to the CBI from the police the investigation into the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, who is missing since October 15, 2016.



A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Rekha Palli transferred the matter to CBI with immediate effect on a plea by the student's mother after the Delhi Police said it has no problem with such a direction.



The court said the probe by the CBI would be supervised by an officer not less than the rank of a DIG.



While transferring the matter, the court noted that the Delhi Police had implemented all directions and suggestions given by the court.



The matter will be taken up next on July 17.