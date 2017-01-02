Congress taunts Amit Shah over past remarks on intruders

The Congress on Friday taunted BJP chief Amit Shah over his 2014 remarks that once Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister, intruders from Pakistan will not dare enter India.

The Congress also accused the Modi government of not having a clear policy on Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was a cause for worry.

"What's happening in Kashmir worries me. Such a situation existed 27 years back. The government's policy is not clear," he said.

Sibal said the Congress-led UPA government had a clear policy on Kashmir.

"We followed a policy. (Former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh was clear that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand. But they (BJP) have no policy on either Kashmir or Pakistan."

He targeted Shah over the killing and mutilation of two Indian soldiers by Pakistan Army.

"He (Shah) used to say that had Modiji been PM, Pakistani intruders would not dare to cross the Line of Control. Why is it happening now. Terror and birthday celebrations are going together," Sibal said, referring to Modi's visit to Pakistan in 2015 on its Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's birthday.