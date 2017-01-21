Central team arrives in Chennai to assess drought impact

A team of central government officials arrived in Chennai on Saturday to assess the drought situation in Tamil Nadu following a plea by the state government, official sources said.

The team is expected to visit drought-hit areas and discuss the situation with senior state officials, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK) sources said.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had on January 16 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to depute a central team to study the extensive damage caused to agriculture crops and to take stock of the drinking water scarcity in Tamil Nadu.

The state government had urged the Centre to sanction Rs.39,565 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund towards mitigation measures.