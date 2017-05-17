85,000 candidates placed after skill training: Government

The government on Thursday said a total of 1,62,586 candidates have been skilled and 84,900 placed after skill training under Deendayal Upadhayaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) in 2016-17.



Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav said that training under the scheme enabled a youth to seek wage employment.



He said that during the Financial Year 2016-17, a total of 1,62,586 candidates had been skilled and 84,900 placed.



Deendayal Upadhayaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) is a placement linked skill development programme for the rural poor youth being implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development.



Another component is skill development through Rural Self Employment and Training Institutes (RSETI), which enables a trainee to seek self-employment with bank credit.



A total of 4,45,106 candidates have been trained and 3,63,111 settled in 2016-17.