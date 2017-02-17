21-year-old DTU student gets Rs.71-lakh international placement offer

A 21-year-old engineering student from the Delhi Technological University (DTU) has been offered an unprecedented international placement offer of Rs.71 lakh per annum by a US-based cab aggregator.

Sidharth, in his final year of computer science at DTU, was offered Rs.71 lakh per annum ($1,10,000) by Uber.

An alumnus of the Delhi Public School in Vasant Kunj, he scored 95.4 per cent in his Class-XII board examinations and cleared the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) to attain a seat at DTU.

“I am looking forward to groom my technological skills at Uber before I begin brainstorming on my start-up plan which I see as a long-term goal,” Siddharth said in an interview to a news agency.

This is the second highest international placement offer at the university after Chetan Kakkar (batch of 2015) was offered Rs.1.25 crore per annum by Google.