Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner to join live-action 'Lion King'

Actors Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner have been added to the ensemble cast of the upcoming new take on The Lion King (2019).

Rogen is in talks to play the beloved warthog, Pumbaa.

Eichner will essay his street meerkat pal, Timon, in the live-action movie, reported The Wrap.

Pumbaa and Timon are famous for their phrase hakuna matata in the original adaptation.

It was a Swahili phrase that translates to “no worries.”

The characters were originated by Nathan Lane and got their own animated TV series on Disney.

The remake is scheduled by the Mouse House to make its out across the United States on July 19, 2019.

Donald Glover is tapped for the lead role of Simba and James Earl Jones will play his father Musafa.

Jon Favreau is attached to helm the project.