Rooney Mara goes topless in 'Una'

Actress Rooney Mara has gone topless for a few scenes in her upcoming film Una.



The 32-year-old, who has stripped off in a number of her previous films, ditched her clothes for raunchy scenes for the drama, which is slated for a release in Britain on September 1, reports dailymail.co.uk.



In one scene, Mara can be seen topless while taking a shower.



In another scene, Mara goes completely topless again as she embarks on a sex scene with her co-star Ben Mendelsohn.



Mara plays the title role in the film, which has been directed by Benedict Andrews.