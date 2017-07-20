  1. Home
  2. Hollywood

Rooney Mara goes topless in 'Una'

  • IANS

    IANS | London

    July 20, 2017 | 01:22 PM
Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara (Photo: Facebook)

Actress Rooney Mara has gone topless for a few scenes in her upcoming film Una.

The 32-year-old, who has stripped off in a number of her previous films, ditched her clothes for raunchy scenes for the drama, which is slated for a release in Britain on September 1, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In one scene, Mara can be seen topless while taking a shower.

In another scene, Mara goes completely topless again as she embarks on a sex scene with her co-star Ben Mendelsohn.

Mara plays the title role in the film, which has been directed by Benedict Andrews.

TAGS :

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.