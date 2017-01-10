Modern-day superheroes don't impress Tom Hardy

Actor Tom Hardy is not a fan of how modern-day superheroes are projected.

The 39-year-old star is unimpressed of how "clean-living" these characters are in the films, reported DigitalSpy.

Hardy compared modern-day superhero films like "Thor" with the likes of Harrison Ford's "Indiana Jones" from the 1980s.

The actor said, "(Back then) One was allowed to express personal characteristics."

"Now you've got to look like you've just come off a vegan diet, gone to the gym, part Navy Seal, really clean-valued, clean-living, moralistic and then you go out and save the world from an impending danger that isn't really dangerous at all," said Hardy.

"The Dark Knight Rises" actor is all set to appear in the eight-episode series called "Taboo".