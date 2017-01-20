Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam to get spin-off

Dwayne Johnson is set to star as antagonist Black Adam in Shazam and now DC Entertainment has decided to make a spin-off based on his character.

The DC comics character Shazam, aka Captain Marvel, is the alter ego of a boy named Billy Batson.

Batson can transform into a superhero by saying the word Shazam Black Adam is Shazam's arch nemesis, reported Variety.

While Darren Lemke is set to pen the script of the superhero film, New Line Cinema has not yet named a writer or director for the spin-off.