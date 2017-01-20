  1. Home
  2. Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam to get spin-off

  • PTI

    PTI | Los Angeles

    January 20, 2017 | 11:07 AM
Actor Dwayne Johnson

Actor Dwayne Johnson (Photo: Facebook)

Dwayne Johnson is set to star as antagonist Black Adam in Shazam and now DC Entertainment has decided to make a spin-off based on his character.

The DC comics character Shazam, aka Captain Marvel, is the alter ego of a boy named Billy Batson.

Batson can transform into a superhero by saying the word Shazam Black Adam is Shazam's arch nemesis, reported Variety.

While Darren Lemke is set to pen the script of the superhero film, New Line Cinema has not yet named a writer or director for the spin-off.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

With his impressive century against England, has Yuvraj Singh finally returned to form?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.