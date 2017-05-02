Casey and Ben Affleck may join 'Triple Frontier'

Oscar-winning actors Ben and Casey Affleck might star in Triple Frontier, which has been in a setback since actors Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy have left the film.

Apart from that, Paramount Pictures has also dropped the project.

Now, according to Deadline, Netflix could become the new home to the crime drama.

Should the deal be closed, the Affleck brothers will join Mahershala Ali in the film.

Ali is currently the only actor who is officially attached to star in the Triple Frontier.

The film is set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge making “la triple frontera” difficult to monitor and a haven for organised crime.