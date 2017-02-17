Mastering the vulnerabilities

In the era of digital revolution businesses can’t dare to move without the Internet. Today, the entire world is dependent on IoT and no doubt the benefits are far more than the pitfalls but one can’t afford data leaks and hefty losses. Cyber criminals are not just targeting the big corporate houses, government agencies, departments, banks, but even research institutes are encountering hacking and spying activities frequently. This is the prime reason of the growing IT security companies and the rising demand for professionals in both public and private organisations.

By 2020 the value of the burgeoning cyber security market is expected to touch $170 billion, almost 100 per cent growth in the present industrial value. In 2015, Cisco presented a report which claims that there will be a need of 6 million professionals globally by 2019, but the world wouldn’t be able to meet this huge demand due to a dearth of skilled manpower in this domain. The projected shortfall is as high as 1.5 million.

In the US alone, more than 2, 09,000 jobs are unfilled as per the Bureau of Labour Statistics. The Indian IT Security market was about $77 billion in 2015, with an expected growth rate of eight per cent annually. A report released by Nasscom suggests that cyber security services would create revenue of over $35 billion annually and efforts to protect data shall lead to employment opportunities for about 1 million professionals in the near future.

As demand outweigh supply and trends ensure exponential future growth, a career in cyber security is ranked on 8th position among 100 best jobs in 2015 by the US News and World Report. Moreover, the report also highlights the 36.5 per cent annual growth rate in this emerging profession. Various studies confirm that these professionals earn even better than IT personnel. Means, a career in cyber security assures handsome remuneration, job security and opportunities for growth at a fast pace. An average cyber security professional in India earns around 7.8 lakh annually.

Noticing an increase in the number of candidates desirous of taking up a career in this industry, a number of institutes in India have started with specialised programmes for this field. Notable institutes like the International College of Security Studies, Gurgaon; Amity University, Noida; Sharda University, Uttar Pradesh; Bradhaman Cyber Research and Training Institute, West Bengal; Asian School of Cyber Laws, Maharashtra; The National Law Institute University, Bhopal; Sarvodaya Law College,Karnataka; Amrita School of Engineering, Tamil Nadu and the University of Madras, Tamil Nadu are offering courses on the subject. With the ever-increasing use of the Internet, threats to confidential information and data getting stolen from the cyberspace remain high. Governments and businesses are trying hard to secure their data, more so after an increase in the number of cyber attacks over the web. Another report by Nasscom suggests a growing need for professionals in the coming years, not only as employees but also as entrepreneurs. Cyber security consultancies would see a sharp growth in the near future, providing jobs to a large percentage. If you have an aptitude and passion for cyber security, then scope for career growth is as bright as the future of the industry.

The writer is Co-Founder, Innefu Labs