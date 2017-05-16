Priyanka Chopra shoots for Andy Cohen's chat show

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra will appear on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen American talk show.

Priyanka on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself looking out through a window of a car.

"Back to my NYC...Mumbai-NYC-Africa-LA-Miami-NYC in 15 days! Phew... Another two weeks of many time zones coming up. Watch me live on 'Watch What Happens live' Tonight! 'Baywatch' May 25," Priyanka captioned the image.

Priyanka appeared on the show along with actress Amy Brenneman. She says it was fun to "hang out" with the international star.

"It was so much fun to meet you and hang out Amy Brenneman you are as amazing as the work you do. Much love."

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is an American pop culture-based late-night talk show hosted by Andy Cohen. It features network channel Bravo's own reality programming in the manner of an after show, and celebrities' recent news.

Priyanka is currently busy promoting her maiden international film Baywatch, which also stars Dwyane Johnson and Zac Efron.

Set to release on May 25, "Baywatch" is adapted from the popular 1990's show of the same name, which featured actress Pamela Anderson in a key role.

The Bajirao Mastani star will be seen essaying a negative role named Victoria Leeds in the forthcoming film.



