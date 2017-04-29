Model-actor Sonika Chauhan killed in road accident

In a tragic incident, popular model-actress Sonika Chauhan died while actor Vikram Chatterjee suffered serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a pavement early Saturday morning in south Kolkata.

According to police, the Toyota SUV was being driven by Vikram, reportedly at a high speed when the accident took place.

“In a bid to avoid crashing into an approaching vehicle, the Toyota SUV lost control and rammed into the pavement and turned on its side,” a police officer said.

The accident took place around 4.30 am near Rashbehari Avenue crossing and reportedly the car's airbags failed to open, sources said.

Vikam and Sonika, who were on the driver's and passenger seat were extracted out of the mangled car and rushed to a hospital by locals.

While Sonika was declared “brought dead”, Vikram is recovering from grave injuries on his head and legs, the sources added.

Sonika has also been hosting a prime time show on a national channel.

