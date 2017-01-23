Kung Fu Yoga: Jackie Chan in Mumbai

International action superstar Jackie Chan arrived in Mumbai on Monday to promote his upcoming film "Kung Fu Yoga", which also stars Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.



Jackie landed in the city around 11 am and was welcomed by Sonu at the airport here.



According to sources, Jackie is scheduled to shoot for "The Kapil Sharma" show. Sonu will be driving Jackie to Kapil's show also showing him the area enroute.



The duo will then dash off to JW Marriott in suburban Mumbai where Jackie will stay for the day.



Sources said a traditional grand welcome has been planned for Jackie in a Punjabi and Maharashtrian dhol group style following which choreographer Farah Khan has put together a performance for Jackie on a song from "Kung Fu Yoga" that they had shot together in Rajasthan.



Co-stars Disha Patni, Amyra Dastur and Sonu will join the dance that will take place in the hotel lobby, sources added.



The "Kung Fu Yoga" team will then address a press meet.



Thereafter Sonu will be hosting a party for the action star where superstar Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut among others will be in attendance.



Earlier this month, Hollywood actor Vin Diesel visited India for the promotion of Deepika Padukone-starrer "xXx: Return of Xander Cage".



The upcoming action adventure "Kung Fu Yoga", directed by Stanely Tong, is set to release on February 3 in India.