Haraamkhor earns over Rs.1 crore in first weekend

The makers of crowd-funded film Haraamkhor are ecstatic after it registered an earning of over Rs.1 crore at the box office.

"Officially entered the Rs.1 crore club in three days for 'Haraamkhor' that we crowd-funded and self-released! Epic, profit, high ROI (return on investment)," Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment posted on Twitter on Monday.

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi starrer opened to positive reviews, with a special mention to the performances and distinct theme of a teacher-student relationship.

Made under a budget of Rs.1 crore, the movie, which released on January 13, moved into a profit margin in its first weekend itself. This, despite the fact that its release date was announced only three weeks prior.

The film took an opening of Rs.23.7 lakh on the first day, accumulated close to Rs.35.6 lakh on the second day and wrapped the weekend with a collection of Rs.41.9 lakh on Sunday, according to a statement issued on behalf of Sikhya Entertainment.

Prior to the film's release, the makers had through its distribution and digital rights already earned back its money spent.