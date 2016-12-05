Disney villains feature on new US postage stamps

The US Postal Service released a sheet of 20 new stamps this featuring 10 Disney villains.

The classical characters featured on the stamps include the Evil Queen from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs", Captain Hook from "Peter Pan", Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty" and Scar from "The Lion King", reports Xinhua news agency.

Each stamp showcases one Disney villain set against a blue background, with his/her name on the left edge.

Postmaster Genera Megan J. Brennan joined by Disney officials dedicated the stamps on Saturday afternoon during the annual Disney fan even D23 Expo at Anaheim Convention Centre, California.

"The Postal Service is highlighting the Disney Villains and the pioneering spirit of the (Walt Disney Animation Studios') Ink and Paint Department that brought many of these characters to life," Brennan said in a statement.

"These stamps are our way of saying Disney Villains will forever entertain us and serve as a tribute Disney's artistry and storytelling skill."

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Ink & Paint Department in Burbank, Los Angeles, helped create the company's iconic animated films since 1932.

In 2012, Disney joined with the US Postal Service and released stamps featuring characters from "Finding Nemo", "Toy Story" and "Monsters, Inc".