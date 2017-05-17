Cole Sprouse turns fashion photographer for Kendall Jenner

Actor Cole Sprouse channelised his inner photographer when he turned a shutterbug for supermodel Kendall Jenner.

The 24-year-old Riverdale star, who took the photographs of the fashionista for The Sunday Times' Style magazine's latest spread, posted some shots from the campaign on Instagram.

“New shoot for tomorrow's @theststyle with the always lovely @kendalljenner, I'll be posting some of the shots here over the next couple days. Keep an (eye) out Styling: @celestinecooney Mua: @1maryphillips Hair: @dklahair,” wrote Sprouse, alongside a picture.

The photo shows Kendall sitting in the middle of wilderness in a teal-coloured dress with knee-length black leather boots and a white bag.

The actor, who plays Jughead Jones in the CW show, shot Kendall's first photo campaign since her ill-fated Pepsi ad.