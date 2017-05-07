  1. Home
  2. Cities

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi hospitalised

  • IANS

    IANS | Kolkata

    May 7, 2017 | 01:04 PM
West Bengal Governor, Keshari Nath Tripathi

Keshari Nath Tripathi (Photo: Facebook)

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was on Sunday admitted to a hospital after he bled from the nose in the morning.

The 82-year-old was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic and his condition was now stable, a hospital spokesman said.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will Delhi Daredevils continue winning momentum when they host Mumbai Indians?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.