West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi hospitalised

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was on Sunday admitted to a hospital after he bled from the nose in the morning.
The 82-year-old was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic and his condition was now stable, a hospital spokesman said.
