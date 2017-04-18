Use Facebook, Twitter to publicise work: Yogi tells officials

Taking a leaf out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to use social media to publicise their work and reach out to a wider audience especially youngsters.

The CM asked the officials to ensure that the development work being done by the Centre and state is publicised on Facebook and Twitter and stressed on teh need to chalk out a strategy for the same. He gave the direction during a late night review of the working of the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Stressing on the need of better coordination between information and other departments, the Chief Minister said the latest technology should be used by the department and for it, arrangements should be made to train the personnel.

He also directed the department to prepare a statewide action plan on occasion of the birth centenary of Jan Sangh ideologue Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya to inform people on various projects, schemes and programs being undertaken by the state and the Centre.

