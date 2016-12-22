Uphaar tragedy: Gopal Ansal gets one-year jail, victims disappointed

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that real estate baron Gopal Ansal will undergo one-year jail term in connection with the Uphaar fire tragedy which killed 59 people. Disappointed with the verdict, tragedy victims said they have "lost hope" in the judiciary system of the country as "justice is not done.

While Gopal was sent to jail, co-accused Sushil Ansal was let off with the sentence he has already undergone, citing his old age and ailments. Following the apex court verdict, members of the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) strongly opposed the ruling

Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Kurian Joseph partially modified an earlier verdict that stated the Ansal brothers would be let off by paying Rs.30 crore each, with the jail sentence already served.

"We are very disappointed, justice is not done. We didn't expect just one year punishment by Supreme Court. We have been fighting for long and now we have lost hope in the judiciary system of our country," Neelam Krishnamoorthy, head AVUT, was quoted as saying by a news agency.

The Ansals co-owned the Uphaar cinema in south Delhi. The fire tragedy occurred on June 13, 1997 at Uphaar cinema during the screening of the movie "Border".

Family members of the 59 people who died have been fighting for justice for 20 years now, seeking punishment of the Ansal brothers, Gopal and Sushil, co-owners of the Uphaar Cinema Hall.

"It is even more surprising to see the court allowing Sushil Ansal walk away free for the reason of being 75-year-old, while a few days ago the SC announced punishment to a 93-year-old man. Punishment cannot be excused on the basis of age," Naveen Sawhney, member of AVUT, said.



While Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy lost both their children, Naveen Sawhney lost his daughter in the incident.

"Today's verdict proved that justice is not meant for the common citizen. It proved people with money have the privilege to get a verdict in their favour. Sushil Ansal can travel abroad, but cannot be punished because he is old," Krishnamoorthy lamented.



"The review petition said the accused need to serve two years of jail, then why the one-year verdict now? There should be no relaxation for criminals on any basis. We will have a joint decision on whether to go for a curative petition," Sawhney pointed out.



The Ansals were held guilty of "criminal negligence" but had earlier escaped jail terms beyond a few months.



On Thursday, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Kurian Joseph by a 2:1 majority verdict partially modified an earlier order that said the Ansals would be let off by paying Rs 30 crore each, with the jail sentence already served. The court pronounced the verdict on pleas seeking a review of its 2015 order.

(With inputs from agencies)