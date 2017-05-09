Uphaar fire case: HC upholds evidence tampering charge against Ansals

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld a trial court's order framing charges of tampering of evidence against real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal in the Uphaar fire case.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul held that there was adequate material before the trial court which justifies framing of charges against Ansals and others.

“The material gave rise to strong suspicion that accused committed the offence for which charges were rightly framed,” the bench said.

On June 13, 1997, a fire had broken out at the theatre during the screening of Bollywood film 'Border', killing 59 people and injuring over 100.