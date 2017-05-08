NEET questions in Bengali tougher than English: Minister

The West Bengal government on Monday alleged that questions set in Bengali for aspirants from the state appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MBBS and BDS were different from those set in English, and were tougher.



State education minister Partha Chatterjee said that the state would write to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts the examinations, in this regard.



Over 11 lakh MBBS and BDS aspirants on Sunday appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at over 1,900 centres spread across the country.



The NEET is conducted in 10 languages English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada and Odiya.



Chatterjee said that the Bengali question papers were different from the English question papers and were comparatively tougher.



"Questions were supposed to be identical, but it was seen that the questions set in Bengali were tough. Questions set in English were easier... This will deny opportunities to the right candidates from our state," Chatterjee said at the state secretariat today.



Guardians of the parents have sought intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the matter.



The minister also accused the Centre of trying to block meritorious students from West Bengal and hampering their future.



"We will not take this matter lightly and wait till the end of it," Chatterjee said.