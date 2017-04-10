Court to seize EVMs used in Uttarakhand elections

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday ordered the sealing and seizure of all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the state assembly elections following a petition filed by a Congress leader against alleged EVM tampering during the elections in the state.

The state high court has ordered the judicial magistrate of Vikasnagar in Dehradun to seize the EVMs for examination of the issue.



The court also sought response from the Election Commission of India, the state election commission, the chief secretary and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA who won the election, in six weeks' time.



State senior Congress leader Nav Prabhat filed a petition against EVM tampering in the February assembly election and challenged BJP candidate who won the poll from Vikasnagar constituency, Munna Singh Chauhan.



Of the 11,000 EVM sets used in the Uttarakhand Assembly seats, 139 EVMs were used in Vikasnagar.



The BJP won a landslide victory, claiming 57 seats, while Congress managed to win only 11 seats. Chauhan won the Vikasnagar seat, defeating Prabhat by a margin of more than 6,000 votes.