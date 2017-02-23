Childhood at threat

The increasing level of air pollution and climate changes are weakening the respiratory systems of the young generation.

Therefore the problem has spread its cobweb from the laboratories of the scientist and the research work of environmentalist. This was revealed by a known pulmonary expert Dr S K Jindal, former professor who retired as the Head of the Department of Pulmonary

Medicines at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Research (PGIMER).

He was speaking on the sidelines of global warming, climate change and disaster management training programme held in PGIMER recently.

Speaking to The Statesman he discussed about the common health problems suffered by the children in these times.

He said, "Childhood pneumonia has increased, the upper respiratory track infections have become a common finding these days."

He further added, "The problem is not limited to a weak respiratory system but it has an effect on the overall growth of the children. They do not grow with a normal weight."

He pointed out the density of pollutants that petrol and diesel add to the environment is damaging to the health. Hoping to see more Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles on the road, he said, "It will help."

Dr Jindal suggested that keeping the children immunised helps in fighting the allergies. These days when the traditional methods of playing the raw games have become a talk from the past, it is further suggested that with the increased temperature levels and high

pollution it is advisable to keep the children indoors.

He pointed out that during the stubble burning time the asthma attacks in the children rise up to two to three times. The indirect effect of disposing waste in the open and the vehicular pollution are all adding to a weak respiratory system of the younger generation. He said, "More than raising the internal standards, a strict enforcement will help to

tackle the problem."