BJP warns Bengal's ruling TMC of consequences for violence

A day after BJP state headquarters here was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday warned the ruling TMC to refrain from violence or be ready for consequences.

"If Trinamool tries to walk the path of violence, we will also not sit silently," the BJP leader said.

Vijayvargiya said Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her MPs can be stopped from entering Delhi if an all-India party like the BJP decides to pay them back in the same coin.

"The TMC has a majority in Bengal but the BJP is present from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. If we also walk the path of violence, will Didi (Mamata Banerjee) be able to roam freely in the country? If the BJP decides to stop the Trinamool Congress MPs from entering Delhi, will they be able to get there?" the BJP leader said.

Trinamool Congress supporters threw stones at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Central Kolkata after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The BJP leader accused City Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar of not taking adequate steps against TMC activists involved in the attack and said the party will demand a CBI probe against the officer.

"The Police Commissioner did not take steps against thousands of agitators who attacked the BJP office. He is the same person who destroyed important documents related to the Sarada chit fund scam. We will ask for a CBI probe into his involvement," he added.