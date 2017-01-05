Bengaluru molestation case: Police identify attackers, arrest 4

The Bengaluru Police on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with the molestation case of a woman on New Year’s day in Kammanahalli in the city’s eastern region.

The main attackers have been identified as Aiyappa who is a delivery boy and another IIT student.

Police informed that the culprits had been stalking the girl for a few days and after the New Year celebration, they molested her.

Aiyappa molested the girl, there was no friendship or any such thing except that they stay close by, police said.

More arrests are likely in the case, police informed.

The horrifying incident came to light on Tuesday night when a resident of the area gave the police video footage captured by a CCTV camera he had installed at his house.