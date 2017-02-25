Amid shutdown call, PM Modi to launch poll campaign in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his election campaign in Manipur on Saturday amid a statewide ‘shutdown’ call given by a group of militant outfits protesting against his visit.

Tight security cordon has been thrown in and around the city, especially at the Langjing Achouba ground, the venue of Narendra Modi’s public meeting in the capital Imphal.

The state goes to the polls for the 60-member assembly in two phases on 4 and 8 March.

The rebel group, which calls itself ‘Coordination Committee’ or CorCom comprises major rebel outfits, has given the ‘shutdown’ call from 6 am till Modi's departure.

A high alert in the state has been sounded in view of security inputs about likely attempts by NSCN (I-M) cadres to disrupt Modi’s public address.

The Centre has sought detailed information from the state and central security agencies on the threat perception and steps being put in place in view of the PM’s visit.

The Special Protection Group or SPG responsible for the Prime Minister's security has carried out a combing operation of the meeting venue ahead of Modi’s visit. He will be travelling in a bullet-proof vehicle and his address will be made from a podium secured by bullet-proof glass, sources said.

CorCom in a press release on Friday accused the prime minister of dividing communities in the state. It said the communities in the state have been living amicably for generations. The media coordinator of the committee Ksh Yoiheiba said, “The proposed visit of Prime Minister Modi is to deceive the people of Manipur with false promises in the name of development.”

Yoiheiba accused successive governments in New Delhi of violation of human rights and exploitation of the local economy and hitting growth over the last 67 years.

The All-Manipur Students Union has also asked the prime minister to clarify his government’s stand on the ‘framework agreement’ it reached with the NSCN (I-M) in August 2015. It fears the agreement will compromise Manipur’s territorial integrity.

The main electoral battle in Manipur is between the Congress and the BJP. The BJP is contesting on its own from all the 60 seats and the Congress from 59. The BJP’s allies National People’s Party (NPP), the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) are contesting from 21, 15 and 11 seats respectively. The BJP is banking on Modi’s face and has not announced any chief ministerial candidate for the polls.