8 arrested with stolen 37 quintals of copper wire in HP

The Himachal Police has busted a gang of thieves who had allegedly stolen 37 quintals of copper wire from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) store in Shimla within 72 hours.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla, Bhajan Dev Negi said on the basis of inputs from the CCTV footage, the police arrested the thieves from various locations Beuli and Mathed in Mandi district, about 165 kms from Shimla.

“Of the eight arrested, seven were from Mandi district, while one of the accused is from Solan district,” he said.

He disclosed that a case of theft of around 37 quintals was reported on February 20 at around 4.00 am at police station Dhalli by Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) store, Malyana security guard. The cost of the copper wires was estimated to be around Rs 12 lakh in the market.

“Same day, taking immediate action the CCTV footages of the nearest police picket, Mehli and Women Police Station were checked to zero on the route taken by the thieves.

Three police teams comprising of three police personals were dispatched in various locations, further taking the lead from the CCTV footages at various locations along the highway, the route of the thieves was tracked down,” he said.

“On interrogation, it came to light that the persons in the Bolero jeep were leading the two pickups jeeps with the booty, following at a distance, which was being constantly being communicated of any danger,” he said.

The Bolero was intercepted yesterday, after which the police cracked down on the culprits and took in possession the two pickup jeeps and one canter truck, while the booty was being transferred elsewhere in a canter truck.

“Apparently, it seems that the thieves had been previously involved in earlier theft incidents in Bilaspur as well,” he said, adding that interrogation was about to get further details of earlier thefts.

Negi said, “Had we got Number Plate Reader (NPR) cameras, it would have been a lot easier. We will write to the Director General of Police (DGP) for the same, as currently we have an NPR camera at Shoghi.”