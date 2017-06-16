Ficci hails Kovind's election as President

Hailing the election of Ram Nath Kovind as President of India, industry lobby Ficci on Thursday said it displays the highest standard of conduct of parliamentary democracy.



"Kovind's elevation to the highest office is in keeping with the democratic tradition of our country," the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) said in a statement.



"This is a tribute to our lawmakers in Parliament and state legislatures who have displayed the highest standard of conduct of parliamentary democracy," it added.



Kovind, a Dalit BJP leader with humble beginnings, was on Thursday elected the 14th President of India defeating UPA candidate Meira Kumar in a straight fight by a huge margin.