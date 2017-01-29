Turning 'The Pages of My Life' 

It was about a dream come true as a book publisher and writer released an autobiography in the capital on Saturdayevening, saying his dream is to share whatever he had done in his life.

"My dream is to share whatever I'd done in my life... I'm happy God has blessed me with everything... and I feel proud to have contributed to the industry," Subhash Sethi said at the launching of his new book 'The Pages of My Life" at the 62nd annual general meeting of The Federation of Publishers’ and Booksellers’ Associations in India.

Revealing the struggle, efforts and consistency of a 60-year-old ‘young man’ who traveled across the country and has to his credit an illuminating experience of 50 years in the publishing industry, Sethi's book aim to guide aspirants and young entrepreneurs in the publishing industry.

"I was a keen traveller... and wherever I go, my intention is to learn, and I've learned a lot," Sethi said.

The book would be a "guiding North Star" to budding publishers, Member of Parliament Narender Jadhav, who graced the occasion and launched the book, said, adding that a part of the book "brings together pearls of wisdom on life from wise people".

“Only reading books can help generate knowledge and wisdom among the youth. Depth reading helps to develop the mind and personality of a person, it enriches intellectual abilities, provides insights into human problems and influences attitude and behaviour,” Jadhav, said.