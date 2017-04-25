NEET 2017: Dark clothes and other things you should not wear to exam

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 is scheduled on 7 May. In view of it and in an effort to curb malpractices during the exam, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for exam candidates. Among them is the list of items that students are not allowed to carry to the exam.

Following incidences of malpractices in 2015, the CBSE imposed strict guidelines restricting students from wearing dark coloured clothes and accessories. Here is the list of items candidates are not allowed to carry to NEET exam centre and the dress code they have to follow:

Accessories: Ornaments of all kinds are banned at the NEET 2017 exam centre. Bracelets, brooches, badge, pendants, rings, earrings and even nose-pins are not allowed at the NEET exam centre.

Stationary items: Stationary items like pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculators and pencil boxes among others are not allowed inside the exam centre.

Communication devices: Communication devices like mobile phones, earphones, health bands and microphone cannot be taken inside the exam centre.

Hair accessories: CBSE’s strict guidelines do not even allow students to wear hair accessories inside the exam centre. Among them are hair pins, hair bands and hair beads.

Other items: Other items like goggles, amulets, belts, wrist watches, scarfs cannot be taken inside the exam centre.

Dress code: Candidates should wear only light coloured outfits with half sleeves, though CBSE has not specified any colour they should be wearing. Besides, big buttons are also not allowed on the candidates’ outfits. What more? It is imperative for students to wear open slippers as shoes are not allowed.

NEET 2017 candidates are, however, required to take a passport size photograph along with their admit cards.

NEET is the single entrance test conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS seats or for MD and MS course in both private as well as public medical colleges in India. Following a Supreme Court’s directive in 2016, NEET replaced the All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) as well as all state-level medical entrance tests across the country.