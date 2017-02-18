ISRO recruitment 2017: Apply for 87 vacancies at isro.gov.in

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced job vacancies for the posts of Scientist/ Engineer on the official website isro.gov.in.

In all, 87 vacancies have been notified and the ISRO Central Recruitment Board (ICRB) has released the detailed notification on the official website isro.gov.in.

Vacancies are available for the post of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' in the disciplines of electronics, mechanical and computer science.

Of the total number of available vacancies, 24 are reserved for persons with disabilities and after selection, candidates will be appointed in level 10 of pay matrix.

Young graduates with minimum educational qualification of BE/BTech or equivalent should apply.

Candidates must have a minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Those having the qualification of AMIE/ Grad IETE should have secured 65 per cent marks (6.84 CGPA) in Section 'B' alone.

Applications should be submitted online at the official website of ISRO (isro.gov.in) and candidates have to register their applications online between February 15 and March 7, 2017

Candidates should keep the registration number generated after successful online registration and are required to submit the prescribed application fee.