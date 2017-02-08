AICTE has declared the All India merit list result for the candidates applied for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and GPAT on the official website www.aicte-cmat.in.

Candidates trying to download CMAT results/scorecards 2017 have to visit the official website on February 9, 2017 after 10.00 AM and may easily get a copy of result.

Just after entering the AICTE CMAT official website candidates have to follow the instructions and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, date of birth and other details.

AICTE CMAT examination took place on January 28 across the examination centers.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the CMAT, GPAT results for future reference.